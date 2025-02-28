FY2025 EPS Forecast for The Shyft Group Decreased by Analyst

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of The Shyft Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Shyft Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $201.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.90 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.36%.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SHYF

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $354.91 million, a PE ratio of -112.88 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $17.56.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -222.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Shyft Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 32,906 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 300,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 73,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 58,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 76.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

(Get Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.