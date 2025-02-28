Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 146.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB opened at $222.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.85 and a 12-month high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 92.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.