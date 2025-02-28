Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 36 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 31,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $783.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $863.96.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $712.63 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,919.00, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $739.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $638.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.89, for a total transaction of $18,497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,272,077 shares in the company, valued at $941,197,051.53. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.65, for a total transaction of $6,202,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at $374,819,745.70. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,112 shares of company stock worth $35,878,612 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

