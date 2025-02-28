Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 661 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 172.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 207.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 190,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,760,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $76.98 and a 1 year high of $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.82.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.1094 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.18%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

