Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 91,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $88.78 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.88 and a 1 year high of $116.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.66. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of -0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $954.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.50 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CALM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CALM

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $88,965.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,427.17. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.