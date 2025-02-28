Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HII. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

NYSE:HII opened at $174.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $299.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,120.94. This represents a 36.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

