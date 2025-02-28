Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $105,000 Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,811,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,134,000 after acquiring an additional 972,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,305,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,701,000 after purchasing an additional 82,456 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.2% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,531,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,632,000 after purchasing an additional 100,990 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,154,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,088,000 after purchasing an additional 145,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,126,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,249,000 after purchasing an additional 164,215 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.4 %

Essential Utilities stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average is $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $604.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.77 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.00%.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.