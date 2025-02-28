Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $121,000 Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $946,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,992. The trade was a 34.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Donaldson Stock Performance

DCI opened at $67.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $78.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

