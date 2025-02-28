Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $123,000 Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TD. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.62. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $64.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.7482 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

