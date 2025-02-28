Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 149 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,370,000 after purchasing an additional 121,223 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 330,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,578,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,753,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,860,000 after acquiring an additional 261,275 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.63 and a 12 month high of $89.50.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In related news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $570,411.52. The trade was a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,648. This trade represents a 49.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 474,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,492,778 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

