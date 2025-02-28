Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in CDW by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CDW by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 2.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of CDW by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.67.

CDW Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CDW opened at $179.00 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $168.43 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

