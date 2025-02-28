Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CINF opened at $144.55 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $109.93 and a 1 year high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 23.97%.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.19 per share, with a total value of $157,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,855. This trade represents a 1.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.