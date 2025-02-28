Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 794.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.06. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.