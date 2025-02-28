Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palacios Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,788,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,255,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 318,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,901 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 363,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 54,975 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 289,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 42,442 shares during the period.

Shares of RYLD stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72.

