Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$52.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$53.41 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$38.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.94. The company has a market cap of C$49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great-West Lifeco

In other news, Senior Officer David Martin Harney sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.55, for a total value of C$26,721.58. Also, Director Edmund Francis Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.31, for a total transaction of C$784,695.00. Insiders have sold 60,062 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,764 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.

