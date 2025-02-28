Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.25% from the stock’s current price.

GO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

GO opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $29.19.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller acquired 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,800. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,185,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,128,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $13,602,000. FPR Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 5,991,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,527,000 after purchasing an additional 791,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 159.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 759,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

