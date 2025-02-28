Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,011 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in American States Water by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 97,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American States Water by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,653,000 after buying an additional 102,489 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in American States Water by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in American States Water by 367.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. American States Water has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day moving average is $80.32.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.4655 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

