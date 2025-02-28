Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,100 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

In related news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $1,596,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,224.48. This trade represents a 50.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $89.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.91. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $58.10 and a one year high of $101.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.18.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 23.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

