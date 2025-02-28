Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,500 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of GMS by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of GMS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of GMS by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on GMS from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on GMS from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on GMS from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.57.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $79.34 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.14 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.24). GMS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

