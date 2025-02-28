Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 3,600 Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tanger were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Tanger by 14.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger by 3,218.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tanger by 35.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Tanger by 10.0% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Tanger by 12.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tanger stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. Tanger Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $37.57.

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. Tanger had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 18.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tanger from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tanger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tanger in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tanger in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

