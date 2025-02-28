Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 4,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,378 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Upstart by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Upstart by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $66.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.14. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 2.25.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPST. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Upstart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Upstart from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 794 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $62,741.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,254.70. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $2,608,354.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,838.80. This trade represents a 42.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,181 shares of company stock valued at $11,664,466. Company insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

