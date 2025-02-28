Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 8,500 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXMT opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -160.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

