Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at $611,487.80. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

