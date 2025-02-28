Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in Maximus by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 551,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after acquiring an additional 167,019 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth $14,453,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Maximus by 285.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,971 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 126,573 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter worth about $8,139,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 12.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,552,000 after buying an additional 102,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

MMS stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $93.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average of $81.14.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $163,016.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,841.61. This represents a 25.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,500 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.64 per share, with a total value of $247,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,491,624.56. The trade was a 1.28 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

