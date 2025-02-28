Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,300 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In related news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $57,047.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,292.84. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE BCC opened at $102.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $102.17 and a twelve month high of $155.42. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.11 and its 200 day moving average is $131.63.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Further Reading

