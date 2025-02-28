Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,300 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 99.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 131.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FORM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $177,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,221,277.64. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $496,040 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $63.63. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.92.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

