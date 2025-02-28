Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,400 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,758,000 after acquiring an additional 82,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 517,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,894,000 after acquiring an additional 51,128 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,308,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 292,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,862,000 after acquiring an additional 48,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Performance

BCO opened at $92.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.55 and its 200 day moving average is $99.76. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $115.91.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brink’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

