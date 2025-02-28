Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUZ. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 19,163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.43, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 426.67%.

About Cousins Properties

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.