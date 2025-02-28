Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,716,000 after purchasing an additional 337,514 shares in the last quarter. Rule One Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,544,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,743,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 456,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,315,000 after acquiring an additional 82,746 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,418,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HHH stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.48. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.20.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $983.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.18 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

