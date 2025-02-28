Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bank OZK by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,526,000 after buying an additional 485,172 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 32.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,223,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,198 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,941,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,442,000 after purchasing an additional 112,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,989,000 after purchasing an additional 126,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 124.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 942,309 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

OZK stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $412.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

