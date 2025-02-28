Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PJT. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 385.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 113.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

NYSE:PJT opened at $157.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.67. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.51 and a fifty-two week high of $190.27.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

