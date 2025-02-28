Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth $5,561,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Biohaven by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Biohaven by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth $3,816,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth $3,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Biohaven from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Biohaven Stock Down 1.7 %

BHVN opened at $36.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.28. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $62.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs bought 29,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,368,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,132,551.54. This represents a 1.24 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Biohaven

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.