Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 574.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 2,683.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 670.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $47.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $25.63.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently -16.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

View Our Latest Report on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.