Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 293.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,024,000 after buying an additional 645,835 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the third quarter worth about $45,616,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 72.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,594,000 after buying an additional 347,564 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 51.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 929,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,326,000 after buying an additional 314,435 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the third quarter worth about $21,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Stock Performance

Stride stock opened at $134.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.32. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Featured Articles

