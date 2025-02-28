Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Enpro were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Enpro by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Enpro in the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enpro by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Enpro by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Finance LLC bought a new stake in Enpro in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

NPO stock opened at $186.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.52. Enpro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.68 and a fifty-two week high of $214.58.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.10 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $199,061.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NPO shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

