Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.05 Million Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 152.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 953.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $203.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.40.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $170.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.99. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.20 and a 12 month high of $281.04.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

