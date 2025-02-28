Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 36.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $642,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,433,000 after acquiring an additional 62,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 495,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,012,448. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $57.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $60.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.55.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

