Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Piper Sandler lowered Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 17,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $497,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at $152,912.43. The trade was a 76.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Price Performance

Perrigo stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 0.54. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $33.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -99.15%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Articles

