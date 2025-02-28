Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.12 Million Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in KB Home by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 101,600.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Performance

NYSE KBH opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.46. KB Home has a 1-year low of $59.89 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on KB Home from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on KB Home from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,708.21. This trade represents a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

