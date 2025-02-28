Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVCR. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 58.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 21.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in NovoCure by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVCR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NovoCure from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

NovoCure stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.62.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.30 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

