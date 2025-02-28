Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lyft alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYFT. Wedbush cut their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Lyft Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 217.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the ride-sharing company to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,348.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 911,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,417,263.44. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lyft Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.