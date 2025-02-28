Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Rayonier by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RYN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Rayonier Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $35.29.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 46.19%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

