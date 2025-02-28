Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 49.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ASO opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.73 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.92.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.