Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 363.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6,861.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in SL Green Realty by 7.5% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 0.5 %

SLG stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $82.81. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 807.43, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average of $69.61.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $1.90. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 3,862.50%.

Insider Activity

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $229,066.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,047.60. This trade represents a 62.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SL Green Realty

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.