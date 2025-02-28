Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,737,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,059,000 after acquiring an additional 718,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,761,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,571,000 after buying an additional 62,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,243,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,457,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,187,000 after buying an additional 182,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.0% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,099,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 207,256 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $14.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.11 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 14.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

