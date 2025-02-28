Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.19 Million Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Herc alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 369.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Herc by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,165,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Herc by 324.6% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 14,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Herc by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herc Price Performance

Herc stock opened at $144.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.71 and its 200 day moving average is $184.37. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $124.70 and a one year high of $246.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.40). Herc had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 37.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HRI

About Herc

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.