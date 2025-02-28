Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $944,000 Stock Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 21,687 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 516.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 161,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 135,325 shares in the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 24.3% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 103,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 20,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,764,000 after acquiring an additional 39,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

ATMU stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.24 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 120.81% and a net margin of 11.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATMU. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

