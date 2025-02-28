Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 16,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $92.28 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.07). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 70.37% and a return on equity of 11.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGO. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

