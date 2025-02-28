Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,032,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,412,000 after buying an additional 2,281,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,390,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after buying an additional 670,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 9.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,372,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,144,000 after purchasing an additional 812,248 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 2,405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 594,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 47,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JOBY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.33. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $45,938.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,036.40. The trade was a 9.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $2,673,338.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,661,395 shares in the company, valued at $470,464,387.90. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,018,699 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,124. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

