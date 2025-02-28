Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get RadNet alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 10,875.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the third quarter worth about $90,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $57.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average of $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $93.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -822.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RadNet from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on RadNet from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on RDNT

RadNet Company Profile

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.